Predators Could Lose Coveted College Prospect To Free Agency

It’s been more than four years since the Nashville Predators drafted Alex Campbell in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, and the 22-year-old forward remains unsigned with just months left before possibly hitting the open market.

NHL teams have until Aug. 15 to sign any drafted NCAA player in their final year of college eligibility. If they fail to do so, that player then becomes an unrestricted free agent and is free to sign with any team.

After three seasons at Clarkson University, where he totaled 34 goals and 76 points in 93 games, Campbell transferred to Northeastern University, the alma mater of former Predators GM David Poile, for his season where he’s teammates with another Predators draft pick, Gunnarwolfe Fontaine (seventh round, 2020).

