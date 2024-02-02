CUSA announces 2024 football schedule

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee’s 2024 football schedule includes six home games, three mid-week contests, and seven games against 2023 bowl teams as Conference USA announced the league schedules on Thursday.

The Blue Raiders’ 110th season of football and first under new Head Coach Derek Mason includes home dates with Tennessee Tech, WKU, Duke, new CUSA foe Kennesaw State, defending league champ Liberty and 2023 CUSA championship game participant New Mexico State. In all, four of the six games in Floyd Stadium come against teams who played in bowl games last season.

The road contests include Ole Miss, Memphis, Louisiana Tech, Jacksonville State, UTEP and FIU.

The Blue Raiders will open the 2024 season at home on Aug. 31 against in-state rival Tennessee Tech in the first meeting between the two schools since 2006. MTSU owns a 36-32-7 record against the Golden Eagles in a series that began in 1917.

Middle Tennessee will hit the road for the first time in the Mason era when it goes to Oxford, Miss., to take on national championship contender Ole Miss on Sept. 7. The Blue Raiders and Rebels have met just once in history and that came in 2001. Ole Miss won that day, 45-17, in Oxford.

The Blue Raiders will then prepare for a rare back-to-back September home swing against WKU (Sept. 14) and Duke (Sept. 21). Since 2010, MTSU has had consecutive September home games just twice (2010 and 2019).

Since joining the FBS ranks in 1999, the Blue Raiders and Hilltoppers have met in the month of September just twice, 2007 and 2014. WKU leads the overall series, 37-35-1, after winning the last five meetings.

Duke comes to town the following week with first year head coach Manny Diaz who served as the Blue Raiders’ defensive coordinator from 2006 to 2009. The two teams have met just once and that came inside Floyd Stadium in 2019 which is also the last time MTSU hosted a Power 5 team.

On Sept. 28, the Blue Raiders will head down I-40 to face in-state foe Memphis. The Blue Raiders lead the series, which began in 1925, 17-9-1 but this will be the first contest since 2014.

After an open date, Middle Tennessee will begin on the road for a stretch of three straight mid-week games (broadcast on either CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU) on Oct. 10 against Louisiana Tech. The two teams squared off last year on a Tuesday night with the Blue Raiders taking a 31-23 victory. The Bulldogs lead the series, 5-3, but are a perfect 4-0 against MTSU in Ruston.

The Blue Raiders will return home to host Kennesaw State on Tuesday, Oct. 15 with just four days’ rest. It will mark the first-ever meeting against the Owls.

Middle Tennessee will wrap-up the mid-week portion of the schedule on Oct 23 at Jacksonville State. The Blue Raiders lead the series against the Gamecocks, 14-3-2, and will be making their first trip to JSU since 1998.

The Blue Raiders will remain on the road Nov. 2 to take on the UTEP Miners. MTSU owns a 5-1 advantage in the series, including a 34-30 win in Murfreesboro last year.

MTSU will return to Floyd Stadium on Nov. 9 against defending league champion Liberty. It will be just the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools and the Flames’ first visit to Murfreesboro since 1982.

After an open date, MTSU will complete its regular season home schedule on Nov. 23 against New Mexico State. The Aggies will be coming to Floyd Stadium for the first time since 2003 when both teams were competing in the Sun Belt Conference.

Middle Tennessee will close out the regular season on the road against FIU on Nov. 30. The Blue Raiders are 14-5 all-time against the Panthers and have won five straight.

Season ticket renewals will be emailed out to past season ticket holders today at noon and will include up to a seven-month payment plan option. Fans can renew their tickets via their online account instantly and select what payment plan option they would prefer.

If you are interested in becoming a new season ticket holder for the upcoming season, seat options will be available online at GoBlueRaiders.com/tickets starting today at noon as well.

The Blue Raiders will also hold a spring game on April 13 at 1 PM inside Floyd Stadium. More information on the game and the events on campus that day will be released at a later date.

It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates may move in the future in order to accommodate national television selections. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.



2024 Middle Tennessee Football Schedule

Aug. 31 TENNESSEE TECH

Sept. 7 at Ole Miss

Sept. 14 WKU

Sept. 21 DUKE

Sept. 28 at Memphis

Oct. 10 at Louisiana Tech (Thursday)

Oct. 15 KENNESAW STATE (Tuesday)

Oct. 23 at Jacksonville State (Wednesday)

Nov. 2 at UTEP

Nov. 9 LIBERTY

Nov. 16 Bye

Nov. 23 NEW MEXICO STATE

Nov. 30 at FIU

Dec. 6 CUSA Championship Game (CBS Sports Network)

Conference games in bold

Home games in ALL CAPS

All dates subject to change

Source: MTSU

