Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.09 Billion

April 2, 2024 – The billion-dollar Powerball® jackpot is still up for grabs! The Powerball jackpot rolled Monday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 19, 24, 40, 42, 56 and red Powerball 23. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.

The jackpot is now estimated at $1.09 billion for the next drawing on Wednesday night. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $527.3 million.

The prize ranks as the fourth-largest Powerball jackpot and ninth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot, placing it one ranking below the $1.128 billion Mega Millions® jackpot that was won in New Jersey last Tuesday.

“For lotteries, this is our second consecutive week of being able to offer players an advertised jackpot over $1 billion,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director. “If you’re thinking of buying a ticket for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, please keep in mind, it only takes one ticket to win, and a portion of your ticket sale will stay in your state to support good causes. Have fun and good luck!”

Despite there being no jackpot winner, more than 2.1 million tickets won cash prizes in last night’s Powerball drawing. Six tickets matched all five white balls and won $1 million prizes. The $1 million-winning tickets were sold in Florida, Maryland (2), Minnesota, North Carolina and Virginia. Nationwide, there were also 53 tickets that won $50,000 prizes and 11 tickets that won $100,000 prizes.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a ticket in Michigan that won a prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s drawing will be the 40th drawing in the jackpot run.

If a player wins the jackpot in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1.09 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $527.3 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5-percent each year.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.09 Billion est. – April 3, 2024 $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 – WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD