MTSU Blue & White Spring Game to Highlight Showcase on Apr. 13

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – MTSU is set to host the 2024 Blue Raider Athletics Saturday Showcase on April 13, 2024 – this day will be filled with a variety of activities and events for the Murfreesboro community to enjoy. Parking will be free in the Greenland Drive Lot and tailgating will be allowed.

With the return of the Blue & White Spring Game for MTSU Football in addition to four other Blue Raider programs in action on campus, Blue Raider fans will have no shortage of ways to show their Blue Raider Pride on campus!

With three FREE events for Blue Raider fans and several giveaways, MTSU Athletics is looking forward to giving back to the Blue Raider community as the school year begins to wind down.

List of the day’s activities:

11 a.m.: Women’s Tennis vs. Sam Houston at The Outdoor Tennis Complex FREE

12 p.m.: Soccer vs. Belmont at Dean A. Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium FREE

12 p.m.: Floyd Stadium opens

1 p.m.: Blue & White Game at Floyd Stadium FREE

3 p.m.: Baseball vs. New Mexico State at Reese Smith Jr. Field *Paid Admission

4 p.m.: Softball vs. Liberty at MTSU Softball Field *Paid Admission

Blue & White Game

MTSU Football will conclude spring practice with the Blue & White game. Kickoff is set for 1 PM and admission is free.

“The spring draft is coming up on Sunday to setup our Blue & White Game on April 13,” said Head Coach Derek Mason. “We are all very excited about where this team is headed, and we need to have you in the stadium for the game. It’s going to be a fun filled day on campus and a great opportunity to bring out the entire family and support the Blue Raiders.”

The draft for which Blue Raiders will be on the Blue team and the White team will occur on April 7th. The game will be a true scrimmage, with four quarters of 15 minutes each with a continuous clock.

Starting at noon, Blue Raider fans will be able to visit Lightning’s Locker Room, located at Gate 2A. They will feature new gear and a large selection of clearance items. Nashville Super Speedway will also be onsite with the pace car for fan photos and giveaways.

Blue Raider Ticket Office and BRAA staff will be on hand to answer questions and renew/purchase 2024 Football Season Tickets and premium seating options. The first 500 fans who purchase/renew their Season Tickets on or before April 13th, will be eligible to receive an exclusive 40oz Stainless Steel MTSU Football Tumbler (one per account). Tumblers will only be available for pickup at the Blue & White game.

To showcase football gameday amenities, the Blue Raider Beer Garden and Family Fun Zone will be available for fans to enjoy. Table of Cuba, Creative Culinary Creations, Meat Sweats BBQ and limited concession stand offerings will be available on the concourse.

Enjoy Saturday Showcase Giveaways!

At events outside of the Blue & White Spring Game, fans can grab a slew of promotional items. At the Women’s Tennis match against Sam Houston at 11:30 a.m., the Blue Raiders are giving away T-shirts and will have an inflatable at the Outdoor Tennis Complex for fans to enjoy. The first 100 Fans attending Saturday’s game at Reese Smith Jr. Field can pick up a hard-shell MTSU Baseball koozie!

#BLUEnited Community Spotlight

Murfreesboro City Schools is issuing a heartfelt call to action to the Blue Raider community to rally together in support of the student’s experiencing homelessness. With about 400 families currently without stable housing in our area, we must join forces to provide immediate assistance and long-term solutions to address this pressing issue.

At each event throughout the day, Blue Raider Athletics will have collection bins available for toiletry donations.

Source: MTSU

