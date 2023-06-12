Photos: Day 4 CMA Fest 2023

The final day of CMA Fest had a stormy ending. The stages outside along Broadway had to close early for the day when storms rolled through the area.

Over at Fan Fair X, the artist of the day spotlight featured Wynonna Judd with Trisha Yearwood as the host.

Williamson County’s Page High School performed two songs from Dolly Parton’s “9-5” musical on the close-up stage inside Fan Fair X.

At Nissan Stadium, the evening show had a delayed start time. However, there were some surprises for the evening. Students from Metro Nashville Public Schools performed “Humble and Kind” alongside Tim McGraw.

Also, Alabama was given CMA’s Pinnacle Award on Sunday night, with help from Country Music’s Dierks Bentley. The Country Music Hall of Fame members took the Nissan Stadium Main Stage to perform during CMA Fest’s milestone 50th anniversary celebration.

The Pinnacle Award recognizes an artist or group who has undeniably redefined the pinnacle of success in the genre by achieving prominence through concert performances, consumption numbers, record sales and/or other significant industry achievements at levels unique for Country Music. They have also attained the highest degree of recognition within the broad expanse of music worldwide, and their talent and presence will have a long-term positive impact on the appreciation of Country Music for generations to come.