Photos: Day 1 of CMA Fest 2023

CMA Fest kicked off on Thursday morning, celebrating its 50th year.

Lainey Wilson kicked off the Riverfront Stage performing to a full capacity crowd, and brought out special guest Lukas Nelson.

The streets were filled with fans who made bracelets at the Dr. Pepper stage area and took home a free straw hat.

Over at Fan Fair X, there were meet and greets, several places to shop for a pair of new boots, merchandise from your favorite artists while the Close Up stage feature Tanya Tucker and more. Take a look at our photos below.