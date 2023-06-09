CMA Fest Champions Music Education

Tens of thousands of Country Music fans from around the globe have descended upon Nashville for the 50th anniversary of CMA Fest . Artists performing at CMA Fest donate their time and talent so a portion of ticket proceeds can help fund the CMA Foundation’s mission of providing students with access to a high-quality music education and providing educators the resources they need to create and sustain thriving programs. CMA Fest will feature several special events and activations during the festival to raise awareness and help fund the CMA Foundation’s social impact and unique model of giving.

Friday, June 9

On Friday at 12:45-1:30 PM, Nashville-area Notes for Notes students will perform on the CMA Close Up Stage at Fan Fair X inside Music City Center alongside Neon Union.

Sunday, June 11

On Sunday at 1:45 PM, students from Page High School in Williamson County will take to the CMA Close Up Stage for a Musical Theater Showcase, performing songs from the hit Dolly Parton musical “9 to 5,” with a celebrity Q&A with Chrissy Metz between songs.

Sunday, June 11

Don’t miss Sunday night at Nissan Stadium, where more than 30 students from Metro Nashville Public Schools will take the Main Stage with a very special surprise guest. The CMA Foundation has tapped four of its Music Teachers of Excellence recipients —Ann Marie Morris, Alicia Engram, Jacqueline Hanna and Danielle Taylor—to conduct the ensemble.