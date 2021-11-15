Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities.

Photo of the week: CMK Properties broke ground on construction of The Learning Zone’s newest child care center on Oct. 13, at 200 Great Circle in Smyrna, Tenn.

The site will be home to The Learning Zone’s seventh child care center in middle Tennessee. The 15,656-square-foot center will feature 14 classrooms especially designed to serve families with children six weeks to five-years of age. The child care center is expected to open in summer 2022. Read more here.

