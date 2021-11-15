Titans vs Saints, Nov 13

Final Score: 23-21

The Titans held a comfortable lead over New Orleans but saw this game come down to the wire in the second half.

Since the news that Derrick Henry would be missing significant time, most of the league began to see this as a death sentence to the Titans’ playoff chances. Without Henry they are now 2-0 and continue to lead the AFC.

As a team they have been cursed with injuries to key players but their replacements are stepping up without missing a stride. Marcus Johnson, MyCole Pruitt and Geoff Swain picked up the slack as Julio Jones is now on the injured reserve as well.

The defense recorded four sacks and five quarterback hits. They made Trevor Siemian of the Saints uncomfortable all game.

Ryan Tannehill performed extremely efficient connecting with 11 different receivers, rushing for a touchdown and tossing another one.

Tennessee needed every point in this game as Randy Bullock stepped up and was responsible for three field goals.

Next week, the Titans host the Houston Texans (Nov 21) as they hope to extend their lead in the division.