Thanksgiving is a favorite time of year for counting blessings, enjoying crisp autumn weather, gathering with loved ones and indulging in favorite holiday treats. Of course, pie is a staple on most Thanksgiving dessert tables.

So what are the most popular pie flavors? We asked Chad Collier, proprietor and pie maker extraordinaire of Papa C Pies what the biggest sellers are for Thanksgiving. (And the answer isn’t what we thought it would be.)

What It’s Not

“Ironically, pumpkin pie is not the top seller for Thanksgiving,” Collier said. “We make a great one and people love it! Most people will tell you they love pumpkin-flavored items, but when it comes to pumpkin pie itself, [for some] it’s a texture thing. Much like eggnog, coconut, peeps and moon pies, it’s very divisive.”

Top Spot Goes to Ghirardelli Chocolate

It’s no wonder that the best-selling pie for Thanksgiving is the Ghirardelli Chocolate pie. After all, it’s an award-winning pie for good reason, and the top seller year round. This fudgy, rich and smooth pie is made with 60% dark Ghirardelli chocolate, vanilla, butter and sugar for a sweet, but not too sweet, perfect chocolate pie. Balanced in flavor and baked in a signature light and flaky crust, the Ghirardelli Chocolate pie is a great finish to your Thanksgiving feast, especially when paired with vanilla bean ice cream or your favorite dessert red wine.

The Race for Second

There’s a tie for second place! The Southern Pecan and Steeplechase Derby pies both prominently feature Georgia pecans and a fantastic filling for that quintessential Southern flare. So what’s the difference? Take the best pecan pie you’ve ever had, then add Ghirardelli chocolate chips and bourbon to it and you’ve got the Steeplechase Derby pie! You really can’t lose, no matter which one you choose.

Third Place…Another Tie

Yes, the top four sellers actually include six different flavors. The third top sellers are tied between Apple and Mixed Berry pies. It would appear that fruit is another popular way to finish your Thanksgiving meal. While the apple pie is an impressive balance of cinnamon, sugar and tart Granny Smith apples, the mixed berry pie is bursting with blackberries, blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. Both are winners in our book, because you get not one but two of Elsie Mae’s famous pie crusts in each of these topped pies.

Rounding Out the Top Four…Chess!

Another distinctly Southern treat is the famous Chess pie. Almost indescribable, it’s not quite a custard pie…kind of similar to a pecan pie without any nuts…sometimes called a buttermilk or sugar pie in other parts of the country, but not quite the same. However you describe it, it’s best to just eat and enjoy this delicate treat of butter, sugar, and eggs finished with a dash of cornmeal and a splash of vinegar. (Don’t ask…just trust it!)

