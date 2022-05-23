Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Week: This week’s photo is from the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, which takes place every weekend in May (plus Memorial Day).

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.

Located off Highway 96 between Franklin and Murfreesboro, the Tennessee Renaissance Festival is easily accessible from I-24, I-65, and I-840, just 25 miles south of Nashville. The festival address is 2124 New Castle Road, Arrington, TN, 37014

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Daily General Admission Tickets are $25 per adult; $10 for children ages 6-12; and children ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Festival Passes, good for admission on all nine days of the event, are $125.00; and parking is free.

For detailed information on this year’s festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.tnrenfest.com.

