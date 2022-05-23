By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL

Rutherford County Schools

Andrew Lynn, band director at Stewarts Creek Middle School, has been selected as one of 30 recipients of the 2022 CMA Music Teachers of Excellence Award.

The CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association, announced 10 award recipients from Nashville, 10 from the state of Tennessee, and 10 nationally. Lynn is one of the statewide recipients.

“We are incredibly proud to support these 30 amazing music teachers through this program,” said Tiffany Kerns, executive director of the CMA Foundation.

As part of the award, Lynn will attend a celebration to kick off the CMA Awards season on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The CMA Foundation has also committed to investing $150,000 total to all this year’s recipients.

This October’s award ceremony will mark the foundations sixth Music Teachers of Excellence Awards, and of supporting and celebrating music educators.

“Music Education is essential to the well-being of students everywhere. We believe that without excellent teachers, a high-quality education for our students wouldn’t be possible,” said Kerns. “Welcoming this new class brings our staff and Country community so much joy – we cannot wait to celebrate their achievements this fall!”

You can learn more about the Music Teachers of Excellence award, and about the CMA Foundation at https://cmafoundation.org.