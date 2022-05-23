(May 20, 2022) ANTIOCH — Wow! A Tennessee Cash player in Antioch won an incredible $740,000 jackpot from the drawing held May, 18, 2022. This is the 113th time a player has won the jackpot in this popular in-state drawing-style game.

The winner matched five out of five numbers plus the Cash Ball to win.

The lucky ticket was sold at Oasis Market, 965 Richards Road in Antioch.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

The TEL encourages all players to Have Fun and Play Responsibly.

