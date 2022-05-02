The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 7-30, 2022.

Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.

Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday in May (7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29) and on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. Daily General Admission Tickets are $25 per adult; $10 for children ages 6-12; and children ages 5 and younger are admitted for free. Festival Passes, good for admission on all nine days of the event, are $125.00; and parking is free. For detailed information on this year’s festival and to purchase tickets, visit www.tnrenfest.com.

Festival founders, the Freeman family, approached county officials with an opportunity to purchase the renaissance festival grounds; located off I-840 at the eastern edge of Williamson County, in an effort to preserve the land as park property. As negotiations with county representatives progressed, the Freeman’s proposed gifting the festival rights to the county as well, to guarantee the event’s longevity. WCPR has named the festival grounds Castle Park and will continue the Freeman family’s tradition, hosting the Tennessee Renaissance Festival every May; as well as adding other programs, events and rental opportunities at the park in the near future. For more information on Castle Park, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.