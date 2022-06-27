Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This picture is from the Nashville Zoo’s Kangaroo Kickabout exhibit. It features over 4000 square feet of landscape that replicate Australia’s environment. This part of the zoo is very popular as the kangaroos are free to roam around and you can pet them if they get close enough to you.

