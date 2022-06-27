All MPRD facilities and offices closed on July 4 with the following exceptions: Boro Beach open and Adams Tennis open until 2 pm.
1Movies Under the Stars
Free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase.
Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs.
The movies start at 8:30 pm (when it gets dark).
WEEK OF / MOVIE
No Movie July 4
July 5: Luca
July 11: Raiders of the Lost Ark
July 18: The Incredibles
July 25: Back to the Future
LOCATIONS
Mondays (and Tuesday, July 5)
Barfield Crescent Park
697 Veterans Pkwy
Thursdays
Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park
515 Cherry Lane
Fridays: Rain or Shine
Patterson Park
521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Saturdays
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Pkwy
NEW: Text MOVIE to 38276 to be notified of movie cancellations
2Celebration Under the Stars
Monday, July 4, 2022
Celebrate the Fourth of July with us! Sponsored by the City of Murfreesboro and Powered by Middle Tennessee Electric
The 2022 Celebration Under the Stars powered by Middle Tennessee Electric will be held again at the Fountains at Gateway this year. Food trucks, music, and family activities will begin at 4 p.m. “The Pilots” will take the stage at 7 p.m. playing favorite tunes from several decades. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9 p.m.
The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, beginning at 4:00 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills, and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site. “Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near the fire hall on Medical Center Parkway,” said Rachel Singer, Assistant Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. “The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on how cloudy the sky is that night, and any obstructions such as buildings and trees.” Sponsors of the event include Middle Tennessee Electric (Presenting Sponsor), the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department
Date: July 4, 2022
Time: 4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Time Details: Activities start at 4:00 PM Live Music 7-9 PM “The Pilots” Firework show at 9 PM
Location: The Fountains at Gateway, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-890-5333
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free to attend; refreshments available for purchase
3Patterson Park Summer Enrichment Program
Monday-Friday, July 1-29, 2022
What are you doing this summer? Join us at Patterson Park for some fun and excitement. We offer breakfast, lunch, sports activities, enrichment, field trips, and more! For ages 8-12. Begins June 6 and runs until July 29 from 9 am-4:30 pm. General Admission to the facility. Closed on July 4.
Date: July 1, 2022
Time: 9:00 AM - 4:30 PM
Location: Patterson Park Community Center, 521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Contact: 615-893-7439
Email: [email protected]
Cost: General Admission to PPCC
4Wild Things at the Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Wednesdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27, 2022
Let the smaller among us get in touch with their wild side at the Wilderness Station! We sing songs, read a story, complete a craft, and conclude with a short walk. We focus on a different nature theme each week. Preregistration is required by calling the Wilderness Station the day before at 615-217-3017.
Date: July 6, 2022
Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM and 10:45 AM-11:45 AM
Location: Wilderness Station at Barfield Crescent Park
Address: 401 Volunteer Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37128
Contact: 615-217-3017
Email: [email protected]
Cost: $3 per child
5Roger Day’s Family Concert
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Free concert in the park; great for all ages! Open to the public. The concert will be next to Kids’ Castle. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for grass seating.
Roger Day performs award-winning, original children’s music that tickles the imagination with infectious tunes and rhythms and inspiring characters. His concerts take family and young audience members on an action-filled adventure that exercises both mind AND muscle, both body AND brain. Roger’s music comes from his heart. It’s infused with wry and silly observations about the world around us, and fun wordplay that makes kids laugh and think, inspiring each child to discover his or her own talents, give flight to the imagination; to DREAM BIG, SHAKE UP YOUR BRAIN, and to be INVINCIBLE!
Roger Day has been writing and performing smart, interactive music for families for over 20 years. He plays over 200 concerts every year from major festival stages and performing arts halls to small rural schools and libraries – and he loves it all! He is an approved Dove Family Foundation artist and multiple Parents’ Choice Gold Award winner.
WARNING TO ADULT FAMILY MEMBERS: Roger’s music will turn “all couch potatoes into curly cheese fries!”
Date: July 13, 2022
Time: 10:00 AM - 10:45 PM
Location: Old Fort Park by Kids’ Castle
Address: 275 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Contact: 615-672-3723
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free
6Splash Out!
Thursday, July 7, 2022, and Thursday, July 21, 2022
Cool down under the spray from a fire truck! 3 different locations this summer: Thurs June 16 – Siegel Neighborhood Park Thurs July 7 – Barfield Crescent Park Thurs July 21 – Old Fort Park 1:30 – 3 pm Free for ages 12 and under with an adult. Don’t forget your sunscreen and towel, and wear clothes and shoes that can get wet.
Date: July 21, 2022
Time: 1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Location: Old Fort Park, Address: 1024 Golf Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Email: [email protected]
Cost: Free