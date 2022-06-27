1 Movies Under the Stars

Free for all ages! Concessions will be available to purchase.

Bring your blankets and/or lawn chairs.

The movies start at 8:30 pm (when it gets dark).

WEEK OF / MOVIE

No Movie July 4

July 5: Luca

July 11: Raiders of the Lost Ark

July 18: The Incredibles

July 25: Back to the Future

LOCATIONS

Mondays (and Tuesday, July 5)

Barfield Crescent Park

697 Veterans Pkwy

Thursdays

Richard Siegel Neighborhood Park

515 Cherry Lane

Fridays: Rain or Shine

Patterson Park

521 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd

Saturdays

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Pkwy

NEW: Text MOVIE to 38276 to be notified of movie cancellations