Monday, August 15, 2022
Photo of the Week: August 15, 2022

Andrea Hinds
By Andrea Hinds
MTSU Johnny Red Floyd Stadium
photo by Jim Wood

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is of MTSU’s Johnny “Red Floyd” Stadium.

Some facts about Floyd Stadium, according to goblueradiers.com.

  • “Set on the northwest end of campus, Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium has undergone a multimillion dollar renovation over the past few years to make it one of the premier facilities in the region and Conference USA.”
  • “The stadium opened its doors on October 14, 1933, with a scoreless tie against Jacksonville State.”
  • “Originally built as two sideline grandstands on either side of an outdoor track, it was enlarged in 1940, 1960, 1968, and most recently in 1998 to bring it to its current configuration as an octagonal bowl.”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University
