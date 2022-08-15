Titans’ Dupree Pleads Guilty in Misdemeanor Assault Case

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree pleaded guilty on August 15, 2022, to misdemeanor assault charges from an altercation earlier this year at a Walgreens according to a story by The Tennessean.

The Tennessean said that Dupree received a six-month suspended sentence and the Davidson County Judge agreed to work with Dupree for Titans-related travel.

Previous Story on January 5, 2022

After consultation with the District Attorney’s Office, detectives Tuesday morning issued Titans player Bud Dupree a citation charging him with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation with an employee at the Walgreens store on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard Sunday night.

Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning at the Hermitage Precinct. His attorney also met with detectives Monday afternoon.

The narrative on the citation states:

“On 1/2/2002, around 2000 hours, the victim was working at the Walgreens located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Blvd. A group of subjects entered the store to shop. Some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim. The subjects left, then re-entered the store with the defendant. The defendant then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before the defendant left the location. Due to the victim being assaulted, the defendant is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

The victim, Greg Butler, 20, signed the citation as the prosecutor.

Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks.