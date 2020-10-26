Juan Edgerton and his wife, Tami, are a couple who know how to make lemonade out of lemons. While many restaurants have been struggling during COVID-19, this couple has been having a hot year. Their latest concept, Peach + Pepper Hot Chicken opened in early October to a sellout crowd and two-hour waits. But for all customers, the wait was worth it.

Juan and Tami are also the owners of Peach Cobbler Factory, which recently opened a location in Smyrna.

“It really started out as a food truck concept,” said Juan Edgerton. “Food trucks were having a tough time in Nashville when COVID hit, so we talked to our team about doing something besides desserts. Then we opened our first free standing Peach Cobbler Factory location on Nolensville Road next to Prince’s Chicken. It did so well, we decide to go looking for a brick and mortar location. We chose Murfreesboro because our food trucks have done so well down here during the pandemic.”

Edgerton and his wife are huge foodies. He loves hot chicken and the whole hot chicken culture that has taken off in Nashville. They have gone to all of the hot chicken places in the area. Their team loved the idea of mixing the hot chicken with their famous cobblers. Peach + Pepper was born.

From the beginning of their planning back in April, they knew they wanted to make the restaurant very safe for customers, and “pandemic-friendly.”

“We immediately knew that we were going to take the number of people in the restaurant from the 300 capacity down to 150,” said Edgerton. “We wanted lots of open space. And we are putting in a drive-through window that can be used for pick-up, or by UBER eats and other delivery drivers.”

They have opened with a very simple menu, but plan to add to it in November. Currently, they offer hot wings or hot chicken tenders at six levels of spicy: No spice, a smidgen of heat, a couple of beads of sweat, does the AC work in this place, you may need a fire extinguisher, and you’re on your own buddy. There are five sides: crinkle fries, coleslaw, Southern collard greens, candied sweet potatoes, and five-cheese mac and cheese. All meals can be topped off with some of their delicious, award-winning cobbler.

While it seems like an overnight success, it has been hard work. After relocating from New Orleans after Katrina hit, they opened their first Peach Cobbler Factory at the Nashville Farmer’s Market and built a loyal following. Then they moved to a food truck, eventually getting up to four that were traveling all over Middle Tennessee. They went to all of the festivals and events, like CMA Fest.

Starting slow was their original plan. They have done very little advertising, just putting some introductory videos and information on their Peach Cobbler Factory Facebook page and their Instagram. But with fifty thousand followers, word got out.

Already making plans for the future, they plan to add some very creative hot chicken entrees, including hot chicken and grits, hot chicken ramen, hot chicken sushi, and, of course, hot chicken and waffles. They will also do their own spin on shrimp and grits.

With connections in the music business, Edgerton plans to have live performances by both local and national acts.

“We have some surprises planned come November,” Edgerton added with a grin. “People need to check our social media.”

Peach + Pepper Hot Chicken

(across from Home Depot)

1824 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

(615) 512-5970

Facebook: facebook.com/cobblerfactory

Hours: Open Every Day 12pm – 9pm