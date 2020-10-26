City Construction Projects for October 26 through October 31

Right Turn Lane Improvement Work (Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for the City of Murfreesboro will be making right turn lane improvements on Robert Rose Dr at Thompson Ln. Nighttime milling work (10:00 pm to 5:00 am) is scheduled for Sunday and Monday, October 25 & 26. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Underground Utility Installation Work (Sulphur Springs Rd at Northfield Blvd)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be performing underground utility work on Sulphur Spring Rd. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Highland Ave Utility Installation Work (between E College St and E Main St)

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 8:30 am to 3:30 pm: Water Resources Department crews will be performing utility installation work on Highland Ave between E College St and E Main St. The segment of Highland Ave will be closed. Access to local residents will be kept open. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.

Concrete Driveway Installation Work (John R Rice Blvd just north of Sam’s Club)

Expected Lane Closures: Tuesday, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm: Contractor for a private development will be installing a concrete driveway on John R Rice Blvd. Traffic will be reduced to one-lane flagging operation. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

Annual City Street Paving Projects

Expected Lane Closures: Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM: City contractor will be performing construction work at the following streets:

1. Sulphur Springs Rd between St Johns and Breckenridge Dr, Summit Ct, York Ct and Park Cir (Milling & paving work)

2. Thompson Ln and Garcia Blvd (Sidewalk maintenance work)

3. Bridge Ave between Old Fort Pkwy and New Salem Hwy (ADA improvements)

4. Fortress Blvd just south of Cedar Glades Dr (sidewalk improvement)

Expect lane shifts and traffic interruptions. Appropriate traffic controls will be in place.

TDOT Resurfacing Projects

I-24 SMART Corridor

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure between MM 55-80 for barrier rail relocation.

The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR 10 Memorial Blvd from DeJarnette Ln to Thompson Ln in Murfreesboro

• Daily, 8:00AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both direction to excavate and install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

• Nightly, 8:00PM-5:00AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnette Ln for curb ramp island construction.

SR 99 (New Salem Hwy) resurfacing from Cason Lane to I-24

• Daily, 9AM-4PM, There will be intermittent lane closure in both directions between the intersection of Warrior Dr and the intersection of Cason Ln on SR 99 for utility and construction work. One lane will remain open at all times.

Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures in both direction at MM 55-68 to place overhead sign.