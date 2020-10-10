Fall is the perfect time for cobbler, and now is the time to visit the new Peach Cobbler Factory take-out restaurant now located in Smyrna. Begun as a food truck in Nashville in 2013, it has won many awards and gained attention on the Food Network, Travel Channel, and Cooking with Paula Deen.

The Smyrna location is far from fancy. There are a couple of two-seater orange tables outside their strip center location across the street from Hardee’s on Lowry Street. Inside there is a simple counter and the list of cobbler, but the taste is OMG!

With a very simple menu, owners Tami Lenore and her husband, Juan Edgerton, have focused on what they do best. Making great cobbler.

There are 12 types of cobbler, three types of cinnamon roll, and four types of banana pudding. With each single serving of cobbler, there is a choice of ice cream or no ice cream. While the cobbler/ice cream combination is good, the sweet and tart gooey blackberry cobbler is almost better on its own.

*photos from The Peach Cobbler Factory Facebook

Of course, they are award-winning for their peach cobbler, but they also offer basics like blackberry, cherry, and strawberry, and a number of combinations. The combos include honey apple, mango peach, strawberry peach, caramel apple, cinnamon peach praline, blackberry peach, apple walnut raisin, and the most unique, sweet potato pecan.

Cobbler not enough? How about a cinnamon roll stuffed with cobbler of your choice? Then there is the Nutella cinnamon roll. With or without ice cream, these treats are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.

Never ones to make anything boring, they dress their banana pudding in several alternative combinations, including with Nutella, Double Stuff Oreos, or Strawberries. But if you want it straight up, they do offer the OG Banana pudding

They have three bright orange food trucks that travel around the Middle Tennessee area, and they now have two free standing locations, this one in Smyrna and one in Nashville on Nolensville Road.

Originally from New Orleans, they came here after Katrina stuck and began their journey at the Nashville Farmer’s Market. Tami has been baking her whole life.

Murfreesboro is the location of their newest venture, Peach + Pepper. It will offer their famous cobbler as well as hot chicken and we’ll have an article on Peach + Pepper in a few days.

The Peach Cobbler Factory

242 South Lowry Street

Smyrna, Tennessee

(615) 512-5970

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cobblerfactory/

Hours: Monday through Sunday: 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.