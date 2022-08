If you are traveling on I-65 North in the Spring Hill area, you may experience a major slowdown.

An overturned vehicle is causing a slowdown and some lane closures. TDOT SmartWay reports that the accident happened at 2:40am Thursday morning and the Northbound left lane is blocked and left shoulder is blocked.



Drivers are reporting, via social media, that they are experiencing backups for miles on I-65, as well as back roads.

Know before you go: Live Traffic Map Here