WEATHER 8-25-26,2022 Afternoon Pop-ups Possible

Pop up storms possible through the weekend each afternoon as temps remain in the 90s and the humidity creeps up.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3pm and 5pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.