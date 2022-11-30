Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only

Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas.

On December 1 and December 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. CT, residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee will be able to sing Christmas carols alongside Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and the resort’s caroling quartet at the Magnolia Portico, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville.

With proof of residency, residents will also receive:

FREE hot chocolate at the Magnolia Portico

One FREE Reindeer Games™ Scavenger Hunt Featuring Rudolph and The Misfit Toys booklet per family at the Magnolia Portico

50% off ICE! tickets

Those will receive the discount will be residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee.

ICE! DISCOUNT: For 50%* off ICE! tickets on Thu., Dec 1 & Tues., Dec.13 only, book online in advance with code NASHNIGHT at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.

*Terms and conditions: Offers valid for residents of Davidson, Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson Counties in Tennessee only; proof of residency required. ICE! discount and free scavenger hunt booklet offers are not retroactive or combinable with other offers. Limit 10 ICE! tickets. Other restrictions may apply.

ABOUT

A Country Christmas has been hailed as “The Best Christmas Light Display in Tennessee” according toTravel & Leisure; “Ten Great Places to Catch up with Santa” by USA Today; “The Most Christmassy Hotel in the Nation” by the Travel Channel’s “Extreme Christmas;” one of the top 10 places to spend Christmas in the world by Travel + Leisure; and a “Nashville treasure” by Southern Living.

A Country Christmas runs through January 1, 2023. Tickets and packages are available at ChristmasAtGaylordOpryland.com.