7 Brew Coffee Murfreesboro First in Tennessee

Murfreesboro became the first 7 Brew Coffee locations out of 25 to be built in Middle Tennessee and beyond. The drive-thru opened in October with all the fun and energetic vibe the company is known for while serving a wide array of coffee beverages, infused energy drinks, fizzy Italian sodas, smoothies, shakes, and teas. It is located next to the old YMCA property at 217 North Thompson Lane.

One reviewer said that 7 Brew Coffee treats people like people, making them feel warm, loved, and important — all before they take a sip of the best drink in town.

Energy is their focus. They have their own energy drink brand, Seven Energy. But the business came from a “dream of serving premium coffee in record time and making new friends while we’re at it,” says their website. “The dream came alive with our first “stand” in Rogers, Arkansas and our seven original coffees.”

Their seven original blends were the Blondie, Brunette, Smooth 7, Cinnamon Roll, White Chocolate Mocha, German Chocolate and the Triple 7. Fan-favorites are the Blondie and White Chocolate Mocha Chillers. They also offer the classics: Lattes, mochas, breves, caramel macchiatos, cappuccinos and their house blend. They serve more than 20,000 unique drinks with their many personalization options. Specialty blends can additionally be made with chai tea, matcha, and cocoa.

Seasonal beverage options are available each month. Their drink of the current month is a Chai Nog. In October, they had flavors like Pumpkin Pie Latte and Monster Mash Energy. During the summer flavors included Georgia Peach Green Tea and Funnel Cake Chiller. 7 Brew Coffee fans can get these beloved drinks year-round by ordering from the “secret drink” menu.

Muffin tops are soon to be added to the menu and can already be found in some locations.

Established in 2017, the corporate office is located in Fayetteville, Arkansas. 7 Brew Coffee currently has 21 stands throughout the South and Midwest — including in Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Kansas and Texas.

7 Brew Coffee was born from the concept of cultivating kindness and joy with every drink – through their service, speed, quality, energy and atmosphere. It’s contagious and it’s changing the drive-thru coffee industry.