Effective April 5, 2021, H&E Equipment Services Inc. (H&E) announces the opening a new location in La Vergne, the company’s fourth Tennessee facility.

The new location is at 1231 Bridgestone Parkway, La Vergne, TN 37086-3510, phone 615-252-7600. The 14,200-square-foot facility sits on 9 acres with a fully fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with six service bays and an overhead crane. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment for customers in the greater Murfreesboro area and is located off I-24, just 25 miles southeast of H&E’s Nashville branch.

The branch specializes in rental of aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Blue Diamond, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kubota, LayMor, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Okada, Polaris, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Takeuchi, Towmaster Trailers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, and others.

“Murfreesboro is the sixth largest city in Tennessee, currently growing at a rate of more than 3.5%. Population growth since the 2010 census has exceeded 21%, and the trend is predicted to continue with additional spread between neighboring communities. Countless slated projects supporting infrastructure expansion as well as commercial, industrial, and residential building indicate that a well-positioned branch in southeast middle Tennessee is warranted,” says Branch Manager Carl Ash. “Our Nashville branch has developed strong customer partnerships; leveraging our combined coverage of the greater Murfreesboro and Nashville areas will ensure that a higher standard of service and support is provided to all middle Tennessee H&E customers during this exciting time of growth in our market.”

In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, and other value-added services.

Founded in 1961, H&E Equipment Services is one of the largest rental equipment companies in the nation, providing the higher standard in equipment rentals, sales, parts, and service. Branches are located throughout the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information about H&E Equipment Services, visit www.he-equipment.com.