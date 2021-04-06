Darlene Michele Williams Berry – Age 54 of Smyrna, TN. March 30, 2021.

Preceded in death by father, Charles Williams; and grandfather, Richard Hausman. Survived by husband, Allen Berry; daughter, Jessica (Matthew Carrier) Ezzell; sons, Jacob (Ella) Berry and Kirkland Berry; granddaughter, Natalie Carrier; mother, Sandra Hausman Williams; sister, Denise Williams (Russell) Wheat; niece, Gracen Wheat; and maternal grandmother, Kathleen Hausman.

Michele loved her family so much! That includes her dogs scruffy and Minnie of course. Being a grandmother (Gee) to Natalie has been her favorite thing these last two years, and she was looking forward to gaining two new grand babies this year. She was a proud member of PPF investigations, a ghost hunting team! If you know Michele then you won’t find this as a surprise. She’s admired for loving the little things like beautiful sunsets, simple silly jokes, drawing, crocheting, watching the Titans and drinking diet Dr. Pepper from her favorite pretty cups, all while in her pajamas and slippers. Is there any other way to enjoy the simple life? She loved learning and put the masters degree she earned to work while running the family business for many years.

Michele was a fiercely devoted “mama bear” to Jessica, Jacob, and Kirk. She was a loving wife to Allen. She was also a strong, protective big sister to Denise. Her family meant everything to her.

Michele lived her life to the fullest and never took a day for granted. She will be missed immensely.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Steve Durham. Visitation will be Monday from 3-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 10-11 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.