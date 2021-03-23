Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

One homeowner suffered injuries during a drive-by shooting Tuesday in the Blackman community near Murfreesboro, a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain said.

The 63-year-old man is being treated for his injuries at a hospital, said Detective Capt. Britt Reed. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

He heard several shots fired into his Chadwick Drive home, the captain said. He was struck by one bullet.

“We believe at this time it was a targeted shooting,” Reed said.

Detectives were conducting interviews.

“We are following up on suspect leads,” Reed said.