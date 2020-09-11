The Tennessee Department of Education has launched a COVID-19 Dashboard, which shares information at school and district levels, including numbers of new positive COVID-19 cases in districts and schools.

You can access the information here. Users have two ways to access information:

A map view— An interactive map of the state of Tennessee will enable users to hover over their county or region and select their school to reveal more information.

And a menu view—A drop-down menu will allow users to quickly select a particular district of interest to reveal more information.

The dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis. Districts are requested to submit data by 5pm CT on Mondays, after which the dashboard will begin to populate the new information each week.

To ensure protections of individual privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students will not be reported in the dashboard. For schools reporting under five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category.

Here’s a look at new cases in Rutherford County Schools (RCS), Murfreesboro City Schools and new cases across the region and state.

Last update: Sept 9

Rutherford County Schools

Date STUDENTS

# of New Cases This Week STAFF

# of New Cases This Week Sept 9 36 24

Murfreesboro City Schools

Date STUDENTS

# of New Cases This Week STAFF

# of New Cases This Week Sept 9 10 <5

Mid Cumberland Region

Date STUDENTS

# of New Cases This Week STAFF

# of New Cases This Week Sept 9 137 65

All Regions in Tennessee

Date STUDENTS

# of New Cases This Week STAFF

# of New Cases This Week Sept 9 514 242

Notes on the data from the Tennessee Department of Education: The data presented reflects new positive COVID-19 cases for students and employees at public elementary and secondary schools, including public charter schools, in Tennessee. This data is self-reported by school districts and public charter schools to the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) on a weekly basis. TDOE cannot verify and makes no representations regarding the accuracy of the data presented. This data is provisional and subject to change. This data may be different than information reported by a school, district, or other entity due to timing of reporting or other factors. In addition, this data may be different than county-level information reported by the Tennessee Department of Health due to timing of reporting, the fact that positive cases are reported by TDH only after laboratory confirmation, or other factors. School districts and public charter schools are requested to report positive COVID-19 cases to TDOE but are not mandated to do so by law or regulation. COVID-19 case investigations are conducted by local health departments.

To protect individual privacy, schools with fewer than 50 students are not reported in this data. Further, for schools reporting a number that is fewer than five positive student or employee COVID-19 cases, the school will be listed without a specific number of cases for the category. Decisions regarding reporting this data balance transparency, public health and individual privacy and may change as circumstances change.

New cases represent the number of newly reported positive cases on the most recent reporting date. Inactive cases are not reported. Data reported herein does not indicate or imply that a positive COVID-19 case was contracted at the school facility.

