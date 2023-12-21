OBITUARY: Willie Jean White

Willie Jean White, age 83, passed away on December 14, 2023.

She was born in New Albany, Mississippi and a resident of Rutherford County.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, James Grisham and Willie Douell Grisham.

She is survived by her son, Gary White; daughter, Sherry (Juan) Gonzales; and several brothers and sisters.

No service is planned at this time.

