Victor Jaco, age 56, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Tim Fisher will officiate. Burial will follow in Wards Grove Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his father, Johnny Jaco; siblings, Pamela Thomason and her husband Ray, Jeff Jaco and his wife Carolyn, and Valerie Jaco; many nieces and nephews; and his long-time friend, Rod Landers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Faye Delorise Braswell.

A native of Rutherford County, Victor was a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church and also Living Word Community. He was an Image Consultant and Stylist with Rodelles Salon in Brentwood, TN for many years. He loved and appreciated all of his clients and will be greatly missed.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.