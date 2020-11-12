Michael Lance “Mike” Bowman, age 52 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, November, 8, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH on September 14, 1968.

Mike is survived by his wife, LaNita Meadows Bowman; son, Dylan Lance Bowman; daughters, Mallory Wilbanks and her husband Jake, and Holly Bowman all of Murfreesboro, TN; parents, James “Jim” and Wynona Gregory Bowman of West Palm Beach, FL; brothers, Dave Bowman of Springboro, OH and Steven “Dink” Bowman of Hayfield, MN.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday at Salem Creek Church of Christ, 2525 Salem Creek Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37128, and one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday. Funeral service will be held 1:00 PM Friday at Salem Creek Church of Christ with Brother Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery with Dave, Steven “Dink”, and Dylan Bowman, Jake Wilbanks, Tony Miller, Jason Patterson, David Harper, Walter Hahn, Brian Melton, and Craig Buckner serving as pallbearers.

Due to the Covid-19 guidelines, masks will be required during the visitation and funeral.

Mike was a member and Deacon of Salem Creek Church of Christ and the Director of Sales with Hilton Garden Inn in Murfreesboro, TN.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Salem Creek Church of Christ Building Fund or the Nicaragua Christian School in memory of Mike.

