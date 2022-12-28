OBITUARY: Verlin Charles Gill III

Verlin Charles Gill III, age 42 of Murfreesboro died Monday, December 26, 2022. He was a native of Rutherford Co. and was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gill.

Verlin was a member of the Church of Christ and had worked many jobs and mostly enjoyed being a substitute teacher for Rutherford Co.

He is survived by his father, Verlin Gill, Jr.; sister, Carol Neu and husband Troy; nephew, Michael Neu; niece, Ruby Neu; grandmother; Ruby Gill; aunts, Ann Graves, Evelyn Harrell; uncle, Albert Adams.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service 10:00 AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow in Adams Cemetery.