OBITUARY: Gary Barton

Gary I. Barton, age 85 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Monday, December 26, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital. He was the son of the late Joseph Jeffrey Barton and Florence May Day Barton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Adam Barton; and a sister, Joyce Barton Bucknell.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Jane Barton; their children, Gary (Christy) Barton of Murfreesboro, Heather (Byron) Ross of Franklin, and Andrea (Brian) Lane of Lexington, KY; grandchildren, Hughes Barton and Sarah Jane Barton, both of Murfreesboro, Thomas (Raylin) Farmer and Adeline Farmer, all of Franklin, Lydia (Grant) Black of Lexington, and Harrison and Henry Lane, both of Lexington, KY; great-grandchildren, Hudson, T, and Cannon; a sister, Carol Morin (Jerry Walker) of Standish, ME; and beloved canine companion, Lucy as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Barton was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro. He was a graduate of the University of Hartford and he worked as an electrical engineer for Chromalox. He later went on to start his own company called Barton and Associates. He loved gardening, especially at Journey Home, golfing, and MTSU Blue Raider Basketball. An avid outdoorsman, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 1:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Rev. Dr. Drew Shelley officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family serving as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Gary may be made to First United Methodist Church of Murfreesboro, 265 W. Thompson Ln, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, or the Journey Home, P.O. Box 331025, Murfreesboro, TN 37133. An online guestbook is available for the Barton family at www.woodfinchapel.com.