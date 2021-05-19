Thongpheth

Thongpheth “Tom” Chanthoumphone, age 86 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021. A native of Sithandon, Laos, he was the son of the late Lien and Khoune Chanthoumphone. Mr. Chanthoumphone was also preceded in death by a son, Thaviphanh Chanthoumphone.

Mr. Chanthoumphone is survived by his wife, Lungnapha “Rosy” Chanthoumphone; sons, Somboun Chanthomphone and Phounsavanh Chanthoumphone both of Whitby, Canada, and Kongsana Chanthoumphone of Murfreesboro, TN; daughters, Marie Thonethongthip of Murfreesboro, TN, Vanlada Hanley of Deland, FL, Oudonsy “Donna” Chanthoumphone and Phouangmaly Allen both of Murfreesboro, TN, and Phouangmala “Paula” Chanthoumphone of Nolensville, TN; and the mother of his children, Boualine Phommakhoth of Nolensville, TN.

Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Traditional Laotian funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Mr. Chanthoumphone served in the Lao Royal Army where he was appointed as Ministry of National Treasure of Laos. He emigrated to the United States in 1981 where he proudly served his community as an interpreter and chairman of many volunteer organizations. Mr. Chanthoumphone was a member of the Wat Lao Buddharam and Wat Phrathatluang Temples.

An online guestbook for the Chanthoumphone family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.


