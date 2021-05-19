Linda Belle Richardson, age 71 of Murfreesboro died Monday May 17,2021 at her home. She was born in Lyons NY and was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Vera Bush Poland; husband, Loyd Earl Richardson; children, Troy Lewis, Lisa Richardson.

Mrs. Richardson was a member of the Church of Christ Church and 1968 graduate of Central High School. She was retired from General Electric.

Mrs. Richardson is survived by her children, Brian Lewis, and wife Ashley, Betty McRae and husband Roger, Bubba Richardson and wife Connie, Randall Richardson and wife Donna, Bobby Richardson, Dana Richardson; daughter in law, Vickie Lewis, Grandchildren; Avery, Cooper, Hunter, Mason, Matt, Melissa, Erica, Jason, 8 Great-grandchildren; brother, Ron Poland and wife Susie; special friend, Geneva Luckey.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 7:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00AM Friday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Ralph Richardson will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com