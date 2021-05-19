Suspect Steals Pickup Truck From Murfreesboro Thrift Store

Detectives need help identifying the male who was involved in the theft of a motor vehicle from the Outreach Thrift Store, 1715 S. Rutherford Blvd. on May 16, 2021.

The man attempted to take the wooden railings off the back of the beige 2000 Chevrolet GMC C/K 1500 pickup truck, but was unsuccessful. He then emptied the contents from the bed of the truck before driving away. At the time of the theft, the passenger side wooden rails had a business sign attached that reads, “Outreach Thrift Store.

If you have any information that could be helpful in this case, please contact Detective Ray Daniel at 629-201-5512 or email tips to [email protected]

MORE CRIME NEWS