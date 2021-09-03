Mr. Steven “Terry” Best, age 66, of Smyrna, TN passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Robert and Willa Jean Gaines Best.

Mr. Best worked for Tennessee Mechanical Corporation as a service manager. He attended Highland Heights Church of Christ. Mr. Best was a member of the Trilakes Bass Trail and enjoyed fishing tournaments as often as he could. He went camping and watched western movies.

Mr. Best is survived by his wife of 48 years, Diane Best; daughters, Jamie Leigh Georgeson and her husband Mike of Manchester, TN and Ashleigh Nicole Caldwell of Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren, Michael Georgeson, Cheyenne Georgeson, Jaiven Best, Michaela Georgeson, Granville Brothers, Graicen Brothers, and Brailen Caldwell; sister, Valerie Smith and her husband Kenney of Portland, TN; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Landon Best.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 6, 2021 from 2:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Dr. Mike Waddey will officiate. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Granville Brothers, Graicen Brothers, and Brailen Caldwell.

