Marie Bridges Carney

Marie Bridges Carney, age 100 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021.

A native of Cadiz, KY, she was the daughter of the late Luther E. and Cora Lou Banister Bridges. Mrs. Carney was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward Hewell Carney, two brothers, Paul and L. E. Bridges, sister, Louise Withers Smith, and a son-in-law, James Hill.

Mrs. Carney is survived by a son, Harold Carney and his wife Linda of Gallatin, TN; daughter, Wanda Hill of Smyrna, TN; 7 grandchildren, Stacey Sharrock, Carol Tomlinson and her husband Jeff, James E. Wright and his wife Kristin, Kimberly Waltenbaugh and her husband Adam, Susan Lorenz, William Jeff Wright, and Angela Malach and her husband Steve; 12 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Parkway Baptist Church in Smyrna, TN. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at the church with Pastor Shelby Hazzard officiating. A family graveside will be held 11:00 AM Monday, September 6, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Carney attended Parkway Baptist Church and was a homemaker.

An online guestbook for the Carney family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. (615) 459-3254.


