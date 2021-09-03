Karen Renee Berndt

Karen Berndt, age 57 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, August 31, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital following a brief illness.

She was a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, and the daughter of the late Joe and Rachel Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Karl Berndt; daughters, Kristina Morgan and husband Brad of Murfreesboro, Kayla Berndt and Kelsey Berndt, both of Woodbury; grandchildren, Ruddy Berndt, Kaleb Morgan, Brynleigh Morgan, Emma Berndt, and Damon Lucio; brothers, Ray Jones and wife Debbie of Ashland City and Benny Jones of Las Vegas; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Karen was a member of Wards Grove Baptist Church and a homemaker. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and no services are scheduled. An online guestbook is available for the Berndt family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


