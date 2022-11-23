OBITUARY: Somphouvang Souvannaseng

Somphouvang Souvannaseng of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, he was 54 years old.

He is preceded in death by his father, Somphavanh Souvannaseng.

Somphouvang is survived by his mother, Chine Souvannaseng; brother, Somphouvone Souvannaseng and wife Nana; and sister, Somphouvieng Bouttavong and husband Mana.

Visitation with the Souvannaseng family will be Friday, November 25, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/