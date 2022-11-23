OBITUARY: Kevin Mitchell Garrett

Kevin Mitchell Garrett of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, he was 38 years old.

He was born in Rutherford County and was a graduate of Oakland High School. Kevin had worked many jobs in construction.

He is preceded in death by his father Randy Garrett and two brothers, Matthew Lee Garrett and Michael Troy Garrett.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Nancy Garrett and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

