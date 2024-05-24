OBITUARY: Robin Lynn Smith Avery

Robin Lynn Smith Avery, age 50 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2024.

She was born in Bardstown, KY to the late William Michael “Smitty” Smith and Katherine Ann Smith.

Robin was of the Catholic faith and was a court reporter for the Rutherford County Courts.

She knew she was leaving everyone, but she’s going to see everyone, and she will see us when it is our time to meet again.

Robin is survived by her husband of 29 years, James Michael “Mike” Avery, Jr.; sons, Michael William Avery and Mariah of Cookeville, TN and Steven Blake Avery of Jamestown, TN; sisters, Bridget Sanborn of Murfreesboro, TN and Sandra Rosenbaum and her husband Alan also of Murfreesboro, TN; grandson, Devin Michael Avery of Cookeville, TN; special cousin, Robert Smith and his wife Sherry of Murfreesboro, TN; special niece Briana Jennings of Murfreesboro, TN; and several other nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM Saturday following the visitation with Kelly Campbell officiating.

An online guestbook for the Avery family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

