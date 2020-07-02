Robert Lloyd Randolph, age 79, passed away June 29, 2020 at Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was born in Etowah, TN and a resident of Rutherford County. Robert served in the United States Army.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Richard D. and Alma Frances Randolph.

There is no service planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.