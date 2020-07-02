Pauline V. McClaran, age 84, passed away at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital, June 29, 2020. She was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Third Baptist Church. Pauline worked at Browns Shoes, General Electric and worked in the library at Third Baptist Church.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie L. and Shellie Taylor McCulough; husband, Howard “Pat” F. McClaran; brother, Herbert L. McCullough; son-in-law, Arthur Breedlove; and great-grandchild, Carsyn Carroll. She is survived by her daughters, Linda J. Breedlove of Trenton, GA and Susan D. (Joe) Carroll of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Staci Car, Jeremy (Janna) Carroll, and Josh (Stephanie) Carroll, and Micah (Jaime) Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Jadyn, Cameron, Rylan, Hudson, Emalyn, Aaron, Eden, Phoebe, Hazel, Lorelai, Crosby and Gibson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and niece/caregiver, Nancy Oliver.

Visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Friday, July 10, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home with Jeremy Carroll, Josh Carroll, and Steve Hutson officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s at:

https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2020/TN-Tennessee?team_id=606853&pg=team&fr_id=13842

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.