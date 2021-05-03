Rick Acklin, age 71 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, died Thursday, April 29, 2021 at his home with family. He was a native of Hamlin, Texas and a son of the late Isaac Acklin and Ione Watts Acklin. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Paula Lister.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Jeannetta Acklin; a daughter, Sara Burtch and husband Aaron of Murfreesboro; siblings, Wesley Acklin and wife Pris of Clyde, Texas, Billy Acklin and wife Faye of Pisgah Forest, NC, Vickie Moskwa and husband Bill of Durant, OK, Mike Acklin and wife Donna of San Angelo, TX, Lanna Adams and husband Mike of Albany, GA; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Rick was member and deacon of Salem Creek church of Christ and a graduate of Abilene Christian University. He worked as an accountant and financial officer for numerous organizations in the trucking industry. Rick most recently helped a local company logistically install software to help trucking companies in their travel across the Country.

Visitation with the Acklin family will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro from 1:00pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 2:00pm with Minister Ron Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

