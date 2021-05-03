Agnes June Walkup Walker, age 85 of Beechgrove, TN, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. A native of Rutherford County, she was the daughter of the late William James and Cora Elizabeth Wilson Walkup. She was also preceded in death by her husband Hilmer LeRoy Walker, brother, William “Billy” (Pat) Walkup; sister, Thelma (Charles) Nixon, and a very loving niece Tina Gail Walkup.

Mrs. Walker is survived by her son, Alan Walker and his wife Penny of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Nicole Tramel and her husband Michael of Manchester, TN, and Sean Walker of Murfreesboro, TN; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 4, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Aaron Disney and Danny Walkup officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mrs. Walker was a graduate of Christiana High School and retired from Middle Tennessee Medical Center as a Cardiac Monitor Technician for 31 ½ years. Mrs. Walker was also a member of the Lakewood Baptist Church, and served as Trustee nine years for the Lakewood Park Community.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lakewood Baptist Church or Alive Hospice in memory of Mrs. Walker.

