Ralph Ritchie, age 94 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A native of Coalfield, TN, he was the son of the late Arlie Ritchie, Sr. and Dora Norman Ritchie. Mr. Ritchie was also preceded in death by his wife Marie Terese Peirce Ritchie who died in 2008, brother Arlie Ritchie, and sisters, Mildred Walker and Nelda Daniels.

Mr. Ritchie is survived by his daughters, Sharon Ritchie Troutner of Murfreesboro, TN, Jean Taylor Eddy and her husband Larry L. Eddy of Dunwoody, GA., and Kathleen Glascott Burriss of Murfreesboro, TN; granddaughters, Katie Taylor and Maggie Thurman.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Garcia-Mendoza officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Ritchie was a US Army veteran having served in WWII and was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.

An online guest for the Ritchie family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.