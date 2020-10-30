Karen Harden-Rogers, born July 10, 1955 in Champaign, IL, passed away at her home in La Vergne, Tennessee on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was 65.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lauren Rogers and survived by her husband, Brad Rogers and son, Adam Friese.

Karen’s greatest love was always her two children, Adam and Lauren both of whom she adored without bounds. She also adored her husband and cherished their 28 year marriage along with caring for their two 3 pound Chihuahuas, Pee Pee and Spot. She was a talented musician proud to have been a prominent performer in the Champaign-Urbana, IL music scene of the 80’s along with her brother, Keith and sister, Kathy, among others.

A Memorial is planned for Karen on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the home of her son. Please contact Adam ([email protected]) or Brad ([email protected]) for information.