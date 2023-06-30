OBITUARY: Peggy McGreevy

Peggy McGreevy, age 94 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 27, 2023.

She was a native of Chicago Illinois and was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Bernard McGreevy and parents, Cecil Elihu Jones, and Effie L. Boyt Jones of Martin, TN.

Mrs. McGreevy is survived by her children, Shannon L. McGreevy, Shawn Mark McGreevy; Grandchildren; Molly McGreevy, Adam McGreevy.

Mrs. McGreevy was a member of Third Baptist Church and was a retired School Secretary. She was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan.

Celebration of life service will be Thursday at 6:00 PM with visitation one hour before the service at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. www.woodfinchapel.com

